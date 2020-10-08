SK Bangsar detects 2 Covid-19 cases, school remains open

KUALA LUMPUR: Two students from SK Bangsar here tested positive for Covid-19, but the school has not announced any closure as yet.

Berita Harian reported today that the two students, both girls, were in year four and year five, respectively. They were believed to have contracted the virus from relatives who attended a wedding recently.

The school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin said the school had only cancelled afternoon classes after being informed about the two girls testing positive by the health ministry this morning.

“Until now, they have yet to issue any directive to close the school temporarily. The school administration has no authority to do so. They have to wait for further instructions from the district education office and the health ministry.”

According to the report, health officials had also identified all the close contacts of the two girls at the school, with 80 students and 26 teachers having undergone the swab test.

The students’ classrooms and other relevant locations within the school will also be disinfected.

Yazid added that many parents were concerned over the announcement of a new Covid-19 cluster in the area, known as the Jalan Pantai cluster.

“The PTA believes that the district education office and the health ministry should direct the school to postpone classes for at least a week or two, while waiting for the outcome of tests on the close contacts,” he said.

Yesterday, a teacher from SMK Taman Sea tested positive for Covid-19. Students and staff members at the school were ordered to self-quarantine immediately.

SMK Mutiara in Labuan also announced temporary closure for sanitisation after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



