Too early to rule if man can be given protected witness status in murder trial, says court

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has held that it is premature to rule whether a protected witness must come to court to give evidence in an ongoing murder trial.

This decision came after a three-member bench chaired by Nor Bee Ariffin allowed a preliminary objection by deputy public prosecutor Samihah Rhazali in a murder case where the defence is seeking to make a protected witness appear in court.

Nor Bee said the High Court had merely made a ruling to allow the prosecution’s application in the midst of the trial that a man be given the status of protected witness under Section 265A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Samihah submitted to the bench that the five appellants charged with the crime could not stop the proceeding and raise a constitutional issue to be taken to the Federal Court.

She said Section 3 of the Courts of Judicature Act defined a decision as judgment but did not include any ruling made in the course of a trial.

“That ruling which is not a final decision by a High Court judge is not appealable,” she told the bench which also consisted of Nordin Hassan and Lee Swee Seng.

This matter came about when the prosecution last year made an application to trial judge Abdul Wahab Mohamed that its 19th witness be exempted from giving his testimony in the witness box.

The judge after holding an inquiry in camera in the absence of the accused persons and their lawyers allowed that the witness need not be in court.

Aizz Amidie Aziz, Mohd Rizalman Awang, Zahaman Fairol Awang, Mohd Hafify Mat Nawi and Mohd Uwais Mat Nawi together with two others still at large are being tried for the murder of Nik Mohamd Sharulanuar Nek Der.

The lawyers want the witness to be physically present so that the trial judge can, among other things, assess his demeanour.

The five men are said to have committed the offence at an open space in Kampung Pengkalan Nyireh Kg Raja in Besut, Terengganu on June 21 ,2017.

Their lead counsel Shukri Mohamad had filed a motion before Wahab to send the matter to the Federal Court to decide whether the provision in CPC breached their right to fair trial under Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution.

However, Wahab refused to transmit the dispute to the apex court and ruled that as High Court judge he could decide on the constitutional issue.

Shukri, who is assisted by Melissa Shukri, Syed Muhammad Shafian Syed Abu Bakar and Muhammad Solleuddin Hakim, then filed an appeal to the Court of appeal.

Shukri said he had instructions to appeal to the Federal Court.



