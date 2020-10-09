All schools in Sabah closed for two weeks

PETALING JAYA: All schools in Sabah are to be closed for two weeks, from Oct 10 to Oct 25, the education ministry announced tonight. The ministry had earlier closed schools in four red zone areas.

However, in view of the rising trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, the ministry had decided to extend the closure to all schools in the state.

Some 274 of the 354 new Covid-19 cases reported today were from Sabah.

Teachers are to conduct lessons from home in virtual classrooms, the ministry said.

Pupils in residential schools in red zones are required to remain in their hostels, as well as those in green zone schools but whose homes are in red zones.

The ministry said school authorities have been directed to look into the safety and welfare of the children in hostels.

The directive comes hours after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the education ministry had been given autonomy to close schools without the need for a health ministry risk assessment.

This follows the closure of some schools after reporting Covid-19 cases in Selangor and the Federal Territories.

SK Bangsar was closed today after two pupils tested positive for Covid-19. Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) was also ordered to close for eight days starting today until Oct 16.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



