Kedah prison to go under lockdown from Oct 11

PETALING JAYA: The Pokok Sena prison and its quarters in Kedah will be under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Oct 11, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail also announced that the EMCO for the Tawau prison will be extended to Oct 25.

He said the lockdown was extended as the health ministry was still recording cases from the prison, adding that the EMCO was supposed to end today.

“Considering the risk of the virus spreading, we have agreed to extend the EMCO from Oct 10 to Oct 25. This is to allow the health ministry to continue screening,” he said at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, the lockdown at the Pokok Sena prison will end on Oct 24 following the outbreak of Covid-19 cases there.

Cases in prisons have been a major contributor to the rising number of daily infections of late, with Malaysia’s new cases reaching three digits for more than a week now.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



