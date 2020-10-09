Officers from PM’s dept used my condo to store documents, says businessman

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman told the High Court here today that the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) had used a condominium unit in Cyberjaya that he rented to store its documents for two weeks in 2018.

Worldbay Network executive director Mohd Azmin Hashim, 50, said he was told by two officers of the Research Division, Hasnul Ambia Abdullah Sani and Maliki Mohamad, not to come to the unit during the two-week period when he handed over the condominium keys.

“I agreed to their request and also told my staff Mohd Hazim not to visit the unit during that period.

“I agreed to allow Datuk Ruslin Jusoh (the division senior officer) to use the condominium unit based on the trust and needs of the division at that time. I had no knowledge of the types of documents that will be stored by the division,” he said.

He said this when reading his witness statement during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Farid Ahmad Kamal in the trial of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who is facing a criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge involving RM50.4 million.

On Oct 6, the first prosecution witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) assistant enforcement officer Muhammad Nizhar Kadir told the court that there was no money or documents related to the case found in a raid on the condominium unit.

Earlier, Azmin said he had known Hasnul and Maliki since early 2017 because he had conducted many demonstrations and presentations related to his company’s telecommunication products to officers at the Research Division the same year.

“However, I’m closer to Maliki because I often had discussions with him about the maintenance of communication equipment.

“I first met Datuk Hasanah and Datuk Ruslin around 2016 during a presentation on ‘3G Lawful Interception’ at the JPM. I only deal with them on business matters,” said Azmin, who is the fourth prosecution witness.

He added that while the business dealing was ongoing, Hasanah and Ruslin had only visited the condominium once for the final presentation (of the 3G Lawful Interception).

He said on June 26, 2018, Hasnul and Maliki met him at D’Pulze Cyberjaya and informed him that the condominium unit was in the process of being vacated and the condominium keys would be returned to him soon.

“However, on the same day, Hasnul contacted me to inform me that the keys had been handed over to Salahudin Yaakob who is my business partner.

“On June 27, 2018, I met Salahudin at the condominium lobby to pick up the keys. After getting the keys, Hazim and I went straight to the unit to see its condition and send our belongings there,” he said.

Asked by Farid about the number of keys and access cards he handed over to Hasnul and Maliki, he replied: “Two sets of two keys and two access cards.

Farid: Did you notice any difference in the house after getting back the keys and entering the condominium unit?

Azmin: I came in at night, at around 9 pm. The unit was in the same condition and there was no difference.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah, 62, pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing CBT amounting to US$12.1 (RM50.4 million) in funds belonging to the government when serving as the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Department Research Division.

She was charged with committing the offence at the office of the Research Division in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) in Putrajaya between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge, under Section 409 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years as well as fine if found guilty.

The hearing before Judicial Commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh continues on Oct 12.



