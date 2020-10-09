Penang plans power, water cuts on factories dumping waste

BUTTERWORTH: The state government plans to cut water and electricity supplies to factories found dumping waste illegally, said state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh.

He said a motion would be tabled at the next meeting of the executive council. “This will be a joint operation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad as well as the Perbadanan Bekalan Air, so the state would have to endorse it first before we can take action,” he told reporters here today.

Illegal dumping and burning activities at Machang Bubok near here have brought complaints from residents who said there was a pungent odour over the dumping grounds.

Phee said the state government has already identified over 10 factories indulging in illegal dumping and burning activities. “These factories have already been issued with stop-work orders and warnings but to no avail,” he said.

He said most of the factories involved are recycling centres.



