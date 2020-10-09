SK Bangsar to close until Oct 16, says Lembah Pantai MP

PETALING JAYA: Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangsar would be closed from today until Oct 16.

The school recorded two Covid-19 cases among its pupils yesterday. It stayed open today but there was zero attendance.

“I have received information from the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) and principal that the Lembah Pantai health office had ordered SK Bangsar to be closed from today until Oct 16 for sanitising and Covid-19 screening,” Fahmi said on Twitter.

Berita Harian yesterday reported that the two pupils, both girls, were in Year Four and Year Five. They were believed to have contracted the virus from relatives who attended a wedding recently.

It said health officials had identified all the close contacts of the two pupils at the school, with 80 students and 26 teachers undergoing Covid-19 swab tests.

The school’s PTA chairman, Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin, yesterday said the school had only cancelled that day’s afternoon classes after being informed about the two girls testing positive by the health ministry in the morning.

He said many parents were concerned about the announcement of a new Covid-19 cluster in the area, known as the Jalan Pantai cluster.



