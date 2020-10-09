Subang airport mosque closed after Covid-19 case

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has closed off the Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport mosque to worshippers after one of its congregants who attended the Friday prayers last week tested positive for Covid-19.

According to JAIS, some 1,310 people attended prayers at the mosque that afternoon.

“JAIS is pleading with those who attended the Friday prayers on Oct 2 to undergo screening at the nearest health clinic or self quarantine at home,” JAIS director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said in a statement.

The mosque he said will be closed until further notice.

He also said that the mosque had been sanitised and cleaned.

For now, Shahzihan said, they will only allow three from the mosque’s committee or officers to recite the call to prayer.

