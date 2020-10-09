Water supply fully restored to over 300,000 users in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Water supply to over 300,000 users in Selangor has been fully restored, says Air Selangor.

Earlier this week, the pollution of Sungai Semenyih caused a disruption to water supply lasting days in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya.

The pollution was traced to waste and organic compounds found on the edge of the Nilai industrial area in Negeri Sembilan.

In a statement today, Air Selangor said supply to all 309,687 account holders affected has been restored some 12 hours ahead of schedule.

“The clean water supplied to users meets the quality standards set by the health ministry,” it said.

Air Selangor thanked the people for their patience, and water companies of other states for their help in supplying water to the affected users.

The company called on the people to help the authorities protect water sources from pollution by reporting any suspicious activities near rivers.

This was the second unscheduled water cut in Selangor in about a month because of river pollution.

Early last month, pollution in Sungai Gong had caused unscheduled water cuts for several days, affecting nearly 1.2 million households in 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley.



