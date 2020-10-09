Weddings allowed in Sabah lockdown areas if they follow SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has agreed to allow weddings in four lockdown areas Sabah on condition they comply with standard procedures.

Wedding ceremonies in villages or housing estates in these areas must be supervised by the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), or by the hotel management if they are held in hotels, said senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The areas involved are Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu in Sabah, where the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been extended from Oct 13 to Oct 26.

“Two Rela members should be posted at weddings with less than 100 guests, 3 Rela members for 100 to 300 guests; and 4 Rela members for 300 to 500 guests.

“If there are more than 500 guests, then the number of Rela members will be determined by the department according to the total attendance and venue space,” he said in an online media conference today.

Guests from outside the CMCO area must show invitation cards at roadblocks mounted.



