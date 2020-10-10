1 Utama, Tropicana golf resort to close for sanitisation

PETALING JAYA: A shopping mall and a golf club here have been temporarily closed after several Covid-19 cases were reported there, said the Petaling District and Land Office.

In a statement, it said four individuals from the 1 Utama shopping mall in Bandar Utama and five workers at Tropicana Golf and Country Resort tested positive.

Out of the four cases at 1 Utama, three were staff of the shopping mall while one was a customer.

Both premises will be temporarily shut for sanitisation work, it said.

“It will close from Oct 11 to carry out sanitisation work,” it said.

It further urged those who visited the ground floor of Parkson Elite at 1 Utama from Sept 30 to Oct 7 and Level 2 of Mac City from Sept 25 to 30 to get tested for Covid-19.

It said the medical swabs at 1 Utama will be carried out between Oct 14 and 15 from 9am to 2pm.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms prior to visiting these two premises have been requested to head for the nearest health facility for checks.

The country has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks with enhanced movement control order in place in Sabah, Kedah and Selangor (in Klang).

