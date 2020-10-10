374 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 374 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 73 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 10,780, or 71.04% of the total infections.

In a Facebook post, Noor Hisham said the 374 new cases brought the total number of cases in the country to 15,096.

A total of 4,161 people are still being treated. Seventy-three of them are in the intensive care unit, with 28 requiring respiratory assistance.

Three new deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 155, or 1.03% of the total number of cases.

