Athletes in lockdown, ministry sports events postponed

PETALING JAYA: Athletes, coaches and sports officers undergoing full-time training and staying at the National Sports Council (NSC) dormitories have been restricted to the quarters and are prohibited from returning to their respective hometowns from Monday.

Events organised by the sports ministry and its agencies are postponed until after Oct 31, except for daily training.

Youth and Sports Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who announced the restrictions tonight, said the directive is limited to the dormitories and training centres. It will be enforced from Oct 12 to Oct 31 to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections and to ensure that daily training can continue as usual in a safer and more conducive manner.

“Each athlete is only allowed to leave the dormitory once a week to go to one location under the permission of their managers or coaches.”

He added that those who returned from lockdown areas in Sabah, Kedah and Klang in the last week would not be allowed to return to the NSC dormitories until Oct 31.

They will be required to comply with the SOPs, such as wearing a face mask, recording their temperatures, practicing physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary contact with others in the area.

Programmes and sports events not organised by the sports ministry can continue to follow the SOPs and instructions of the National Security Council and health ministry, he said.

