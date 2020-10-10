Fewer illegal border crossings as Thailand tightens control

BANGKOK: Thailand is beefing up security along its borders with Malaysia and Myanmar to prevent illegal crossings and the potential import of Covid-19 cases.

Thai 4th Army chief of staff Maj Gen Pramote Phrom-in said security authorities have tightened enforcement along its land and sea borders to prevent foreigners from sneaking into the kingdom.

“The intensified patrolling by Thai and Malaysian security authorities has resulted in a significant drop in the number of illegal crossings along the Thailand-Malaysia border. Since the new wave of Covid-19 outbreak (in Malaysia), only a few cases of illegal entry have been reported,” he said.

Since Thailand reopened its five land checkpoints in southern provinces on April 18, about 24,000 Thais had legally returned from Malaysia, he added.

Pramote expressed concerns over the possibility of migrant workers crossing the border illegally and dodging Covid-19 tests and compulsory 14-day quarantine.

“Our utmost concern now is Myanmar migrant workers attempting to illegally cross the border after the country reported a spike in infections.

“The security authorities intensified border patrols to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand. The restriction measures will be in place until the situation improves,” he said.

Following the surge in infections in Myanmar, 95 migrant workers had been nabbed, mostly in Ranong province bordering Myanmar.

To date, Thailand has recorded 3,634 positive Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths. Malaysia has recorded 14,722 cases with 152 deaths while Myanmar has registered 23,906 cases with 566 deaths.

