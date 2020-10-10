Let’s bring mental health out of the dark, says Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: In conjunction with World Mental Health Day, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called for Malaysians to come together and destigmatise mental health in the country.

Speaking at a press conference from his home, Noor Hisham said it was important for the community to educate themselves on mental health matters in order to identify initial symptoms and seek help early on.

“With the country struggling to cope with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the health ministry is aware that the mental health of each person can be impacted in different ways.

“The health ministry, through its Let’s TALK Minda Sihat programme, invites people from all walks of life to unite and empower themselves with mental health care and battle the stigma of mental illnesses.”

He urged the public to take the first step by addressing their mental health concerns with people they trusted.

The 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey reported that almost half a million Malaysians experienced symptoms of depression.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s daughter, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, called for the people and governments around the world to unite in an effort to uphold the rights of those with mental health issues as it is a collective responsibility.

In support of World Mental Health Day, she wore a green ribbon badge together with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The green ribbon is the symbol of international mental health and wearing the badge is an expression of support and solidarity with those who are facing mental health issues.



