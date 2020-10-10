MACC arrests deputy public prosecutor for alleged bribery

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) on suspicion of accepting bribes amounting to RM350,000, a source told FMT.

Speaking to FMT, the source said the suspect, a 37-year-old man, is attached to the Selangor State Legal Adviser’s Office.

“He was brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand today. MACC obtained a six-day remand order.

“I believe the suspect was arrested yesterday. The authorities believe he accepted RM350,000 in bribes from a company owner in relation to a land scam case.”

FMT has reached out to MACC for comment and is awaiting a response.



