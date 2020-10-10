Man with pink bracelet seen at Klang petrol station

KLANG: Police have identified a man wearing a pink bracelet who was seen at a petrol station in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, seen in a video recording that has been shared on social media since yesterday.

South Klang district police chief Shamsul Amar Ramli said the clip was watched by his senior officer before he lodged a police report at about 7.24pm last night.

“The video shows a health worker reprimanding a man wearing a pink bracelet, who is believed to be still under a home quarantine order,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Amar added that they were currently waiting for the results of a Covid-19 screening test on the 30-year-old man from the Klang district health office before detaining him.

Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, is among 36 areas in the Klang sub-district that has been subjected to restrictions under the conditional movement control order for 14 days until Oct 23.

