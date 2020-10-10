Tropicana resort dorm placed under EMCO, 1 Utama closing for 7 days

PUTRAJAYA: The Tropicana Golf and Country Resort staff dormitory will be placed under an administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Oct 12 until Oct 25.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced that the 1 Utama shopping mall in Bandar Utama will be closed for seven days for screening and sanitisation.

Earlier, it was reported that five workers at Tropicana Golf and Country Resort had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Another four cases were reported at 1 Utama.

“The implementation of this EMCO is to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections among the occupants of the staff dormitory and to enable targeted case detection throughout the 14-day period,” Ismail said at a press conference from his home today.

He added that about 500 people would be under lockdown restrictions at the dormitory.

He gave an assurance that the Tropicana golf club itself was not affected. The EMCO would only affect the staff dormitory area.

Ismail also said the decision to close down 1 Utama was made after receiving news of the Covid-19 situation at the shopping mall.

“We have agreed to close the shopping mall’s operations for seven days beginning from Oct 12 to carry out screenings for staff members and other involved parties.”

Ismail said 450 people were arrested by police yesterday for breaching the ongoing recovery movement control order (RMCO), with 378 of them fined, 66 remanded and six granted bail.

The majority of them were caught for not wearing masks (150) and taking part in activities at entertainment centres (91).

The others were arrested for not practising physical distancing, failing to record their details, engaging in prostitution, breaching SOPs at EMCO areas and holding parties.

Police also detained 49 undocumented migrants yesterday as part of its ongoing Ops Benteng campaign. They also confiscated one boat and three vehicles.

Regarding the mandatory home quarantine, Ismail said 45,208 people who arrived through KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Oct 9 and placed under quarantine.

Of the total, 129 tested positive and were sent to hospital for treatment, while 35,610 have been allowed to return home.

Some 9,469 people are undergoing mandatory quarantine.

