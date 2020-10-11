1 Utama to hold free screening for staff, close contacts at mall

PETALING JAYA: 1 Utama Shopping Centre will be holding free Covid-19 screening for all staff members and other identified close contacts from today to Oct 15.

In a Facebook post, the management said it had sent out teams on Oct 10 to register tenants at the mall.

Private testing for staff and tenants began earlier this morning and will continue until tomorrow.

The management also urged “close contacts only” to attend a free screening at the mall, arranged by the Petaling Jaya district health office on Oct 14 and 15.

It said the health ministry was in the process of contact tracing and working together with MySejahtera to reach out to those who came in contact with positive cases.

“Do take note that it is still a work in progress for the health ministry to do contact tracing. For those who do not receive a call or SMS but are concerned, the ministry’s advice would be for you to test in a private lab.

“It has not been easy for us to close the mall literally overnight and mobilise thousands of staff for tests with the bad weather this morning but we shall persevere to the best of our abilities to carry this out smoothly.”

Meanwhile, the management advised the public to call the health ministry at 03-78030106 for further enquiries and updates.

Yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the mall would be closed for seven days for screening and sanitisation.

It was previously reported that two Covid-19 cases were detected at the mall, involving staff members at the Mac City Service Centre and the Estee Lauder counter located inside the Parkson department store.

The number of infections has since increased to 10, with health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah declaring it the Utama cluster.

As of yesterday, 114 individuals had been screened, with 15 testing negative and 89 awaiting their test results.

