16 Sabah govt buildings to be used as Covid-19 wards

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has put 16 state-owned buildings for use as additional hospital wards to treat the growing number of Covid-19 patients in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Masidi Manjun, who announced this today, said the buildings are:

Intan Kota Kinabalu campus; Likas sports complex; Ranau sports complex Hall; ILKKM Tawau (Nursing); Tawau prison complex; Tawau sports complex; Tawau Youth Arena hall; People’s Housing Project Bubul Ria Semporna; ILKKM Sandakan; Kunak Youth Arena Board; KB Resthouse Kota Belud; Kinarut Cooperative Excellence Training Centre; Selagon Beaufort Council; PPR Batu Putih Sandakan; Keningau Community Council; and PPR Taman Seri Sapagaya.

The seven public hospitals in the state were also used as Covid-19 hospitals, while the Malaysian Armed Forces will also open a hybrid hospital in Semporna and a field hospital in Tawau for other cases, he said in a statement.

Masidi, who is also finance minister II, said the state government had started distributing food baskets to affected residents in the lockdown districts under the conditional movement control order.

He said food baskets have been distributed in Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak and Tawau. Distribution would begin tomorrow in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang, Sandakan, Tuaran and Papar.

