DAP craves power, will work with any party, says Shabery

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has lashed out at DAP, stating they are willing to go to bed with anyone for the sake of power.

In a Facebook post today, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Shabery Cheek said this was evident from the opposition party’s actions in the past, working with parties and leaders whom they had previously criticised.

“DAP has worked with various parties after criticising them,” Shabery Cheek said.

He named former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS and PPBM, all of whom, he said, DAP were willing to work with despite years of criticisms levelled at them by the DAP leadership.

“Only Umno remains,” he added.

The former Cabinet member also likened DAP to Raja Bersiung, a character from Malay folklore, who after accidentally tasting blood craved for more blood, saying that “once (DAP) had tasted power, now they want it again.”

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has once again committed the support of all 18 MPs from his party to Perikatan Nasional and Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

He said this in a statement on Facebook, ahead of Anwar’s meeting with the King on Tuesday.

“We are not concerned over the rhetoric by Anwar claiming he had majority support from the MPs,” he said.

The Kota Bharu MP added that the issue has been raised by “an individual” with vested interest even though Putrajaya is in the midst of handling the Covid-19 crisis and focused on the country’s economic recovery.

“PAS is confident that the King will not entertain the actions of desperados and will manage the situation according to the rule of law,” Takiyuddin said.

He also called for the government to take stern action against any individual who jeopardises the economy by causing confusion among the people.



