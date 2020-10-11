Govt to decide if Deepavali shopping bazaars to be allowed

PETALING JAYA: The government will discuss if Deepavali celebrations, including shopping bazaars, will be allowed this year after a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Deepavali falls on Nov 13 and shopping bazaars are usually held before the celebrations.

“As of now, we have not discussed the matter.

“I believe we will discuss this tomorrow or the day after,” he said during a press conference on Covid-19 held through Facebook Live.

Ismail also revealed that 674 individuals were arrested yesterday, with 583 having paid compound fines while the remaining 91 are still under remand.

He added action was also taken on entertainment outlets (325), including bars and nightclubs, individuals not wearing masks (170), business premises without proper data registry (80), and failure to observe physical distancing (53).

He said people had been reminded that under the recovery movement control order, action can be taken against those who breach SOPs.

The authorities also detained 103 immigrants trying to enter the country illegally. He urged the public with information on illegals to call the National Task Force at 011-6251 1223.

As for mandatory quarantine, 46,247 people have returned to Malaysia since July 24 and 9,700 are still undergoing quarantine at 68 hotels and other premises nationwide.

Out the total, 100 individuals were found infected with Covid-19.

Ismail also warned against spreading fake news, and that till Oct 11, 270 investigation papers had been opened.

Investigations on 133 cases are still ongoing, 35 individuals have been charged in court, 19 have pleaded guilty and 12 have been issued warning notices.

