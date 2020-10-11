Lahad Datu Bank Islam branch temporarily shut after Covid-19 case

PETALING JAYA: Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad has temporarily closed its Lahad Datu branch in Sabah, including its self-service terminals, from today for sanitisation work.

In a press statement, it said the closure is part of its precautionary measures after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

“The worker is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital,” it said, adding that the branch will remain closed until further notice.

It added the employee and her immediate family had undergone home quarantine since Sept 28 after a recent trip to Tawau.

Bank Islam’s CEO Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the closure is in accordance with its safety and health guidelines, adding that the branch had conducted thorough sterilisation and disinfection of the branch, including its common facilities, today.

“The branch has also undertaken contact tracing measure to identify and inform individuals who had direct contact with the employee and advised them to undergo medical screening and home quarantine.”

He further assured its employees and customers that their safety is paramount and the bank is undertaking strict measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and are committed to continuing the preventive measures until a cure is found.”

As of now, he said Bank Islam encouraged customers to use their digital banking services platforms, including its mobile app.

Considering the current Covid-19 situation in Sabah, he said the bank would waive the MEPS fee so that customers can withdraw money from the automated teller machines of any bank closest to their homes.

