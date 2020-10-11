MoH ramps up capacity to treat Covid-19 cases in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has increased the capacity of medical services in Sabah to manage the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a statement today, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba announced that the ministry had set up six more quarantine and treatment centres for low-risk patients in the state.

He added that the ministry has included Hospital Kota Marudu in its list of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the state, which meant there were now 4,834 beds across seven hospitals and 16 low-risk centres to treat Covid-19 cases.

“Overall, only 30% of beds have been used to treat Covid-19 patients. Cases that are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be placed in the low-risk centres.”

Adham said the ministry was also using the services of private hospitals in Sabah, such as Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu, KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital and Jesselton Medical Centre.

The armed forces would also set up a field hospital with 100 beds in Tawau to treat non-Covid-19 cases, easing the burden on the government hospital there.

Adham said 483 health personnel had been mobilised to assist public hospitals, comprising medical officers, laboratory technicians, nurses, radiographers, microbiological science officers and public health assistants.

To increase diagnostic capacity, Adham said several labs in the peninsula will also test Covid-19 samples from Sabah.

He added that the ministry was in the midst of setting up labs at Tawau Hospital to increase the capacity for Covid-19 testing and was sending over 14 more ventilator units to the state.

“The health ministry is concerned about the safety of all personnel on duty at all health facilities and will continue to monitor their needs and the personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks nationwide, including in Sabah.”

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



