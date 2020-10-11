More schools closed: 6 in Perak, 4 in Kedah

IPOH: Six schools in Perak and four in Kedah have been ordered to close for seven days starting tomorrow following positive Covid-19 cases among teachers and pupils.

The schools are:

Perak — SMK King Edward VII, SMK (P) Treacher Methodist, SMK Bukit Jana, SK Taman Jana, SK Convent Kota and SK Ulu Mengkuang in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

Kedah — SMK Baling and SMK Bongor in Baling; SMK Bukit Payong and SK Bukit Pak Kiau in Pokok Sena.

A total of 289 schools in the Petaling district of Selangor have also been ordered to close, for two weeks.

Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria said the closure order was made in accordance with the directive from the National Security Council. He did not disclose whether the infections were among teachers or pupils.

“This is to contain the pandemic, especially with the schools located near the detention centre which recorded Covid-19 cases. “We advise parents and guardians not to panic and to adhere to the directive issued by the schools,” he said.

As at noon yesterday, 14 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the LMS district, comprising 10 in Taiping and four in Selama.

Kedah deputy education director Ismail Othman said there were teachers and pupils of the schools who tested positive for Covid-19.

“The closure is to enable screening tests to be conducted on all teachers and pupils who have been in close contact with those infected,” he said in a statement.

Disinfection would also be carried out at the schools to contain the spread of the virus, said Ismail.

