Negative results for those at meeting with Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA: Negative test results have been reported for Cabinet members and other officials who attended a special Covid-19 meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Oct 3 which was attended by de facto religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who was later confirmed to be infected.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that all those who attended the meeting had been screened and tested negative and no other cases that came in contact with Zulkifli, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, have tested positive so far.

The minister had attended in Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan before he was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19.

