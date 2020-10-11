Sarawak’s own TV station goes on the air

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Abdul Taib Mahmud, launched the state-owned television station, TV Sarawak here tonight.

Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg said at the launching ceremony that the event came as another historic milestone for Sarawak and a dream come true for all Sarawakians.

“TVS is the first state-owned television station in the country and will be the platform for Sarawak’s content creators, producers and performers to showcase their work, while becoming an effective medium for communication through their news bulletins, current affairs programmes and talk shows of all kinds.

“I hope this (launching of TVS) will open more doors for Sarawak to make a mark in every part of the world,” he said, adding that TVS would be on a trial run on Astro Channel 122 for a certain period of time to ensure technical stability and for the workflow to be up to the industry’s standard.

He said TVS would provide more opportunities for Sarawakians to excel in various fields through content and in turn more job opportunities would be created to contribute to more revenue streams in the digital economy ecosystem.

Abang Johari said TVS would not only become a platform for the community to get official news, but would also encourage national integration of the multiple races and cultures which needed to be preserved as the state moved forward.



