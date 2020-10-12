563 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 563 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 109 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 11,022, or 67.95% of the total infections.

In a tweet, Noor Hisham said the 563 new cases bring the total number of cases in the country to 16,220.

A total of 5,039 people are still being treated. Ninety-eight of them are in the intensive care unit, with 29 requiring respiratory assistance.

The two deaths bring the toll to 159, or 0.98% of the total number of cases.

