Anwar dismisses links to public listed companies ahead of audience

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed rumours linking him to certain public-listed companies on Bursa Malaysia,

“They are simply not true,” said Anwar in a statement, adding that he does not own any shares in any public listed company.

Anwar, who is set to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this week on his claim that he has the majority support of MPs to form the next government, did not provide details of the rumour.

On Friday, The Edge Markets reported that Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI) gained investor interests, emerging as the second most actively traded stock in early business.

The counter saw 228.66 million shares traded, with its share price increasing 17.86% from 2.5 sen to 16.5 sen at 11.13am.

The report noted that Anwar’s sister, Farizan, is listed as an independent non-executive director in MUI.

“Rumours linking me to certain companies are false and are intended to fool those who buy shares,” said Anwar today.

“I urge Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission to monitor and act accordingly to avoid the manipulation of the stock market by certain individuals to make profits from rumours.”



