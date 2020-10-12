Avoid gatherings during Anwar’s audience with King, PKR tells members

PETALING JAYA: PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has told party members to avoid gatherings, especially along major roads leading to Istana Negara, in anticipation of Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

He also called on the people to remain calm if the audience leads to other political developments.

“PKR reminds all of its MPs to continue to render their services in their respective constituencies as well as to prioritise the people’s welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

The PKR president is set to have an audience with the King tomorrow on his claim that he has the majority support of MPs to form the next government.

He first made the claim two weeks ago, declaring that he had gathered a “formidable” majority to oust the Perikatan Nasional government led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

His audience was initially postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute for treatment.



