Burst pipe causes water cuts in Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA: Six areas of Shah Alam will be without water from 9pm tonight after a pipe burst in Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 24, in Shah Alam.

The Selangor water agency Air Selangor said the incident was caused by a third party, and would result in unscheduled disruption to water supplies to residents in Seksyen 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

Repair work was expected to be completed by 8am tomorrow, and water supply in the affected areas would fully resume at 3pm.

Major areas of the Klang Valley had suffered water cuts in September and October because of pollution in raw river water, causing water treatment plants to be closed temporarily.



