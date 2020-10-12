High Court sets Dec 14 for Lokman’s contempt hearing

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Dec 14 to hear contempt proceedings against former Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly threatening a witness in Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam told the court that the prosecution and defence, represented by lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, had agreed on the date for the proceedings in the event Lokman loses his appeal at the apex court.

Mustaffa said the Federal Court was scheduled to hear Lokman’s appeal to set aside the contempt order on Nov 26.

Previously, the Court of Appeal had rejected Lokman’s appeal against the order obtained by the attorney-general to cite him for contempt for threatening Najib’s former special officer, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, after Amhari testified against his former boss last year.

Lokman had lodged a police report challenging Amhari’s credibility as a witness following the latter’s admission on the witness stand that he had received a US$200,000 loan from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

The prosecution contended that Lokman’s comments on Amhari were not only tantamount to threatening the witness or other potential witnesses but also undermined the administration of justice.

The 1MDB trial will resume on Nov 19. Najib has claimed trial to 25 charges involving alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.



