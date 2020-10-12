Perak MB appoints Umno rep as pol sec

PETALING JAYA: Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced the appointment of Umno’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Aznel Ibrahim as his political secretary with immediate effect.

Faizal said the appointment of Aznel, the deputy head of Gerik Umno, was a “manifestation” of his commitment to cooperate with Umno in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and to ensure that the state was managed effectively.

“I am confident that the appointment of Aznel will further strengthen the good relationship and cooperation between the leadership of PPBM, Umno and other partners in Perikatan Nasional,” he said in a statement.

Aznel replaces Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who is now tasked with managing matters relating to Faizal’s position as PPBM deputy president and his other posts at the federal level.



