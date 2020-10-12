Investigate our fishermen ‘fairly’, says China

PETALING JAYA: China today asked Malaysia to “fairly investigate” the Chinese fishermen detained for allegedly operating illegally in Malaysian waters.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had detained six foreign fishing boats and 60 Chinese crew members at two locations off eastern Johor for entering the country’s waters without permission last Friday.

“We have requested the Malaysian authorities investigate the case fairly in accordance with the law, protect the lawful rights and interests of the Chinese citizens involved and report the progress of the investigation in a timely manner,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying by AP.

Zhao said China had sent representatives to visit the detained crew members and provide them with personal protective equipment and other assistance.

MMEA said the boats were believed to be heading for Mauritania to fish and were anchored in the country’s waters as they had suffered damage.

Malaysia is among the countries exercising overlapping claims with China to territory and resources in the South China Sea, which straddles vital shipping lanes and covers rich fishing grounds, making it a potential flashpoint for conflict.



