Selangor, KL, Putrajaya to be placed under CMCO on Wednesday

PETALING JAYA: Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning from midnight on Oct 14 until Oct 27.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the districts of Klang, Petaling, Gombak and Hulu Langat.

“To prevent the virus from spreading to other districts, the National Security Council (NSC) has agreed to implement the CMCO for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya,” he said at a press conference on Facebook live today.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



