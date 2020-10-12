What’s open and what’s closed during Klang Valley CMCO

PETALING JAYA: A shutdown of public activities has been ordered under the conditional MCO which comes into force from Oct 14-27. This is a partial list of what activities are permitted and what is not.

Closed:

All schools, colleges and universities, training institutes, kindergartens, childcare centres, tahfiz centres,

Public parks and recreational centres

Places of worship, including mosques, surau, temples and churches

All sports, recreation, social and cultural activities, including wedding receptions

Express buses and public stage buses

Open:

All economic, industrial and business activities are allowed to operate as usual, but with stricter compliance of the SOP to be issued by the National Security Council.

All government services will remain operational throughout the period. The Chief Secretary, Mohd Zuki Ali, said civil servants would adopt a rotation system and work from home, based on requirements. The use of online applications should be prioritised to minimise physical presence at offices or over-the-counter services. More details would be issued later.

Business Hours:

Wholesale and daily markets — 6am to 2 pm

Sundry shops, groceries, convenience stores, and shops selling daily necessities — 6am to 6pm

Restaurants, eateries, stalls — 6 am to 6pm for drive-through, deliveries and takeaways

Pharmacies and medicine stores — 6am to 6pm.

Petrol stations — 6am to 6pm.

Taxi, e-hailing and food delivery services — 6am to 8pm

Government clinics and hospitals may open for 24 hours

Roadblocks are back

Police will set up roadblocks at several locations in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from midnight tomorrow, deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said.

“The roadblocks will be mounted in the same way as before (during the MCO in early March).”

Banks ready to help borrowers

Banking institutions are ready to assist clients in lockdown areas. Bank customers who face difficulties in making loan or financing repayments should immediately contact their banks to request for repayment assistance, the Association of Banks in Malaysia and the Association of Islamic Banking Institutions Malaysia said.

“Banks are ready to facilitate requests for repayment assistance to suit borrowers and customers’ financial circumstances,” they said.

The associations urged customers to check on their banks’ websites for information on any changes in operating hours or arrangements for over-the-counter services.

They can also contact ABM Connect via https://www.abm.org.my/eabmconnect or AIBIM at 03-2026-8002/8003 or via email: [email protected].

“Borrowers or customers who still face difficulties after consultation with their banks can contact Bank Negara Malaysia at [email protected] or call 1-300-88-5465 or seek guidance and explore other options for assistance with AKPK (Counselling and Debt Management Agency) by calling 03-2616-7766.



