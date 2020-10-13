11 more witnesses to testify in Najib’s 1MDB audit report trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Najib Razak’s 1MDB audit report trial told the High Court that it will be calling 11 more witnesses to testify.

Ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that two of the 11 witnesses would be giving lengthy testimonies.

The court then fixed Nov 30 to Dec 3 as well as Dec 7 to 10 to hear the case.

The defence will continue to cross-examine National Audit Department director Nor Salwani Muhammad when the hearing resumes next month.

So far, seven witnesses, including Salwani, have testified since the hearing began last November.

“I would like to inform parties that we cannot sit for a hearing tomorrow (Oct 14) due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO),” said Zaini.

“We have been given instructions by the Chief Judge of Malaya that there will be no proceedings for the next 14 days.”

Earlier today, when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akrab Gharib, Salwani confirmed that she copied the audio recording of former auditor-general Ambrin Buang’s meeting with senior government officials on Feb 24, 2016 into her thumb drive and hard disk.

During the course of the trial, Salwani told the court that she had placed a recorder in her former superior Saadatul Nafisah Ahmad Bashir’s pencil case at the Feb 24, 2016 meeting as she herself was told to leave the meeting.

Ambrin had testified that he and his officers attended the meeting at the chief secretary’s office along with Najib’s former principal private secretary Shukry Salleh, senior treasury officials, an official from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda.

The court also heard that four items, namely the two 2014 financial statements, issuance of Islamic medium-term notes and Islamic bonds’ secondary subscriber, as well as Low Taek Jho’s presence at 1MDB board meetings were removed from the audit report after the meeting.

Salwani said she could identify the voices of some of the individuals who attended the meeting, such as Ambrin, Shukry, Saadatul, former chief secretary to the government Ali Hamsa and Arul Kanda.

Najib is standing trial on a charge of abuse of power in order to obtain immunity from legal action and causing amendments to the finalised 1MDB audit report before it was tabled for scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee, while Arul Kanda is accused of abetting him.



