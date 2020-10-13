660 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 660 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 350 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 11,372.

In a press conference, Noor Hisham said the 660 new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country to 16,880.

Meanwhile, four new deaths bring the toll to 163.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



