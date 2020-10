KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who claims he has a formidable majority to form a new government, has left Istana Negara after an hour-long audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Anwar had arrived at the palace at 10.25am.

He left at 11.30am, accompanied by shouts of “Reformasi” by supporters gathered near the palace gates, without speaking to the media.

MORE TO COME