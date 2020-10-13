Batu Sapi by-election to be held on Dec 5

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission has announced that the by-election for the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency in Sabah will be held on Dec 5.

At a press conference, EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh also announced that nominations will be held on Nov 23 and early voting on Dec 1.

The by-election was triggered by the death of the Warisan incumbent, Liew Vui Keong, due to illness on Oct 2.

Ghani said the campaigning period has been set for 12 days.

He said applications for postal voting from outside and inside the country will be open from today.

For election workers, police, armed forces and media personnel, the closing dates for postal voting application is Nov 19. For overseas voters and the health sectors, the closing date is Nov 12.

“Candidates are not allowed to march (to the nomination centre) with supporters or hold any mass gatherings. We are also preparing enhanced Covid-19 guidelines for the by-election,” he said.

The Batu Sapi seat was won by Liew in a four-cornered fight involving Warisan, BN, Amanah and PAS in the 14th general election on May 9, 2018. Liew had a majority of 4,619 votes.

So far, Barisan Nasional and Parti Cinta Sabah have said they will not be contest the by-election.



