Be firm with transport ministry, Guan Eng tells Penang govt

GEORGE TOWN: Former chief minister Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Air Putih) today called on the state government to be “firm” with Putrajaya by pushing for the Penang International Airport expansion project in the coming 2021 federal budget.

He said it must also prevent any attempt by the transport ministry from discontinuing the ferry services, following a hiatus caused by a major engine fault on an ageing ferry fleet.

Lim said when he raised the ferry matter with Pasir Salak MP and Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, he was told that there was “not enough money” for the ferries.

He said it was also worrying that Putrajaya did not make any promise about upgrading the airport after a national airports’ study was completed in 2023. The study has put all airport-related works in the country on hold.

“The ferry service interruption has made lives difficult and has marred the image of Penang. What promise can we get from the federal government?” asked Lim.

“Can we be also assured that the Penang airport expansion is included in the 2021 federal budget?

“The Penang government must be firm with the transport ministry and Prasarana,” he said when directing a supplementary question to transport committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari (DAP-Tanjung Bungah) at the state assembly.

Lim had earlier asked Zairil on the status of the Penang airport upgrade worth RM800 million and the ferry services.

The airport’s capacity is currently at 6.5 million passengers per annum, with last year’s numbers exceeding eight million.

The previous Pakatan Harapan administration had approved the airport expansion project to accommodate 12 million passengers but it was put on hold due to the airports’ study this year by the new government.

Zairil, in reply, said the Penang Island City Council had given the green light to carry out the upgrading project, adding that the state government understood that there was a halt on all airport projects due to the national airports’ study.

As for the ferry services, he said port operator Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) was in the midst of taking over the ferry services from Prasarana’s subsidiary, Rapid Ferry Sdn Bhd.

He said the transport ministry planned to upgrade the ferry services, terminal and other related infrastructure.

He said the state government had asked the ministry for a briefing on its plans.

He added that the ministry, through the Penang Port Commission, would hold an engagement session with the state government after a new business model by PPSB received approval from Putrajaya.



