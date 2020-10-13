Hisham thanks China for Covid-19 vaccine ‘priority recipient’ status

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has thanked China for its offer to provide Malaysia with Covid-19 vaccines once developed.

“We welcome and appreciate China’s commitment in providing Malaysia with Chinese-produced Covid-19 vaccines, once successfully developed, and listing Malaysia as a priority recipient,” he said at a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Kuala Lumpur today.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia also welcomed China’s move to push its enterprises to cooperate with Malaysian partners in vaccine research and development (R&D), and distribution.

MORE TO COME



