PETALING JAYA: Businesses in the Klang Valley are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm under the reinstated Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which begins tomorrow for a two-week period.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said economic activities and industries can continue operating even with the CMCO in place.

