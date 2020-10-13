Learn from previous lockdowns to preserve economy, say experts

PETALING JAYA: Economists say the government must learn from previous lockdowns to ensure the economy does not suffer another blow in what has already been a turbulent year.

At a press conference yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow that will provisionally last until Oct 27.

Barjoyai Bardai, an economist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, urged the public to remain calm “because the government has pledged they won’t close the economy again”.

“I think the government has learned its lesson and will not allow the economy to be stunted totally, because it’s like if you stop a cyclist from going forward, he will collapse.”

Barjoyai said that as long as the government does not shut factories, shopping areas and food outlets and instead “enforces a CMCO that focuses on social distancing”, the economic impact can be minimised, although not eliminated.

Shankaran Nambiar, head of research at the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research, projected a “contraction in the growth figures for the fourth quarter, considering that some of the main hubs of economic activity will be affected”.

He also said the timing is awkward given the loan moratorium has been mostly lifted and many companies continue to close down while others cut staff.

Looking to the previous MCO and CMCO period for guidance, he said economic activities should largely be allowed to continue with strict SOPs in place, and suggested that “restrictions should be isolated to cover more focused areas”.

However, Carmelo Ferlito, CEO of the Center for Market Education, wondered if there is a need for any lockdown at all, given the economic impact and “questionable” impact on the virus.

“The big lesson (from the initial lockdown) is that the efficacy is questionable from a medical perspective and harmful for the economy, increasing inequality, poverty and unemployment. Even the World Health Organization is discouraging lockdowns.

“It will affect people’s lives and the economy, most probably without any significant benefit from the perspective of the spread of the virus,” he said.

