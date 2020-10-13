Over 5,000 job losses in Penang since March due to MCO

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 5,443 people in Penang have lost their jobs since March when the movement control order (MCO) was enforced to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister P Ramasamy said according to reports from the Penang Manpower Department, these included permanent and voluntary terminations.

In March, 122 people had their jobs terminated, 1,494 in April, 275 in May, 1,542 in June, 1,184 in July, 290 in August and 536 in September, he said in response to Zulkifli Ibrahim (PPBM-Sungai Acheh) at the state legislative assembly sitting here today.

However, he said, the state government with the cooperation of relevant agencies, had created various mitigation programmes including job matching for those who lost their jobs.

Ramasamy said to date, there were at least 4,000 new job opportunities offered by various parties in the state.

“We have also held regular meetings with MTUC (Malaysian Trades Union Congress) and other relevant parties on how to tackle Covid-19 issues which have led to this problem,” he said.



