Palace distributes breakfast to media reps waiting for Anwar’s arrival

KUALA LUMPUR: The palace distributed breakfast to journalists and cameramen gathered outside the entrance, waiting for the arrival of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, this morning.

The meals were distributed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s private secretary, Col (Rtd) Nazim Mohd Alim, who said the King was concerned about the well-being of the media representatives.

The media personnel had gathered outside the palace gates from 8am.

Anwar, who claims to have the majority support of MPs to form a new government, was reported to have arrived at the Istana at about 10.25am.



