Selangor rep slams Putrajaya’s ‘unprofessional’ CMCO announcement

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor assemblyman has criticised Putrajaya’s sudden announcement to impose a conditional movement control order (CMCO) for the entire state, describing it as “unprofessional”.

In a statement, DAP’s Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the announcement was made without prior consultation and detailed guidelines given to elected representatives, leaving many with unanswered questions.

She said Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari was also shocked by the announcement, and that this was not the first time it had happened.

Jamaliah said that during the first phase of the movement control order (MCO) in March, five states under Pakatan Harapan’s leadership, including Selangor, were not invited to a key meeting on Covid-19.

“At the time, Selangor was one of the states experiencing a higher spike in Covid-19 cases compared to other states.

“So too was the situation when CMCO was imposed on Klang a few days ago. The announcement was made with no prior consultation with the Selangor government.”

In the case of the CMCO in Klang, she said, there was also confusion over the difference between the Klang district as a whole and the Klang City Council.

Jamaliah said that while she agreed with efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases, it did not mean blindly supporting orders given without “logic and sense”.

“Frontline staff will have to work overtime in places that don’t really even need extra monitoring.

“For example, wouldn’t it be quite illogical to implement a full-scale CMCO in Sabak Bernam, which does not have any Covid-19 cases?”

She said the announcement of a CMCO in other areas which are still “green” zones will cause economic problems.

“Yet, the issue of the high cost to the economy is left unanswered. The uncertainty and confusion caused by the badly handled announcement is also left hanging in the air.”

Yesterday, Amirudin said he was surprised over Putrajaya’s decision to implement a statewide CMCO as the state-level National Security Council (MKN) meeting found the Covid-19 situation was only “worrying” in Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and parts of Petaling.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier announced CMCO restrictions would come into force in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12.01am tomorrow until Oct 27, because of the rise in Covid-19 cases in several districts.



