Stop wasting people’s time, Fadillah tells Anwar

KUCHING: Senior Minister for Infrastructure Fadillah Yusof has told PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to stop “wasting the people’s time”, following the latter’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

Speaking to FMT, Fadillah, the most senior Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader in Putrajaya, said the nation’s focus should be on containing the spread of Covid-19 and breaking the chain of infections.

“His announcement is just a waste of time. This is not the time to destabilise the country and (weaken) the confidence of investors as it can affect the country and people,” he said.

Fadillah said all parties should be looking into ways to safeguard the people’s welfare and strengthen the economy.

He was commenting on Anwar’s insistence today that he had the majority support of MPs to form a new government and that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah would peruse the documents he presented to support his claim.

Anwar also claimed that the King would be summoning the heads of each party to obtain their confirmation of support.

Istana Negara subsequently said in a statement that Anwar did not present the King with a list of MPs who supported him.

Fadillah, who is GPS’ parliamentary chief whip, said he was not aware of any of the party’s leaders being summoned.

“So far, I haven’t received any notice from Istana Negara,” he said, adding that GPS would continue to support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.



