Suspect in money laundering case flees MACC custody

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that a suspect in a money-laundering syndicate linked to businesses owned by several celebrities in the country went missing just as he was about to be re-arrested by the police under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

A source said the suspect had just completed the bail process by the MACC and was about to be handed over to the guarantor but then disappeared.

“The individual fled after being remanded by the MACC but we believe the suspect will be re-arrested very soon.”

On Oct 8, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said MACC had detected hundreds of dummy companies linked to the syndicate that had been used to evade the authorities.

MACC had also confiscated 23 sports and luxury-class vehicles , including Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-performance motorcycles owned by members of the syndicate.

The anti-graft agency had also called an artiste couple to give their statements to assist its investigations into the money laundering syndicate.



