19 Cheras police personnel test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Nineteen personnel from the Cheras district police headquarters have tested positive for Covid-19, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

He said there were other police personnel there still waiting for their test results from the district health office.

“The operations of the station will continue as usual and the SOPs set by the government will be adopted to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told Bernama.

Saiful Azly also said 29 roadblocks had been set up around the capital and Putrajaya, following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at 12.01am today.

